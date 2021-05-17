Summer-Like Heat on the Horizon

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - After a pleasant weekend, we’ll see an extended dose of gorgeous sunshine and near seasonable temperatures in the low to mid 80s for the start of the week. Expect a few more clouds around at times, but rain chances will stay at 10% or less through the middle of the week – most of us will stay dry. Later this week, a deep ridge of high pressure will build over the Eastern U.S., which will promote a warming trend more akin to summer. Highs will soar into the upper 80s by Thursday and Friday and then into the 90s by the weekend – our first 90 degree days of 2021!
Next week looks even warmer, so prepare to crank your AC into overdrive over the next week – and schedule some pool time, too! Unfortunately, along with the summer-like heat, humidity will be on the rise, too. Overall though, this weather pattern also favors extremely dry conditions, so we don’t expect much in the way of rain at all for your Next 9 Days on 9. We already have had a surplus of rain for May thus far though, so we can handle a drier stretch of water. Great excuse to get out and do some yardwork over the next week or so!
Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.