Summer-Like Heat on the Horizon

Next week looks even warmer, so prepare to crank your AC into overdrive over the next week – and schedule some pool time, too! Unfortunately, along with the summer-like heat, humidity will be on the rise, too. Overall though, this weather pattern also favors extremely dry conditions, so we don’t expect much in the way of rain at all for your Next 9 Days on 9. We already have had a surplus of rain for May thus far though, so we can handle a drier stretch of water. Great excuse to get out and do some yardwork over the next week or so!