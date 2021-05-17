Three Phenix City teachers honored for their work

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - Three Phenix City school teachers are getting recognized for their work.
Sherlita Gilchrist is the ‘Elementary Teacher of the Year’ in Alabama’s second state district. Her nomination comes from when she was working at Meadowlane Elementary School.
The Alabama Department of Education gives the Marbury Award to two teachers - middle school teacher, Scott Bates, and elementary school teacher, Lindsey Greer. Both Phenix City’s virtual learning educators will get their honor at the Alabama Educational Technology Conference next month.
Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.