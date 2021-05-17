Uptown Beer and Wine festival to return to Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Uptown Columbus is excited to announce the return of the popular Uptown Beer & Wine Festival next month.
The festival will offer guests the chance to taste over 100 different craft beers and wines. There will be a new addition to the festival this year, seltzer samples.
The event will be held at Golden Park on June 12 and includes admission into opening weekend of the Chatt-A-Hoots baseball game immediately following the festival.
“We’ve done this event for over a decade as a way to introduce people to craft beers but also into the wine world and some of the other amenities that are in uptown,” said Ed Wolverton, President of Uptown Columbus. “So as we are now coming out of the pandemic, more people are getting vaccinated. We thought that this may be a good opportunity for us to bring the festival back.”
COVID-19 social distancing and safety protocols will be in place.
Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.