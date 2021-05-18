Heat Wave on the Horizon

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - In the short term, we will see more clouds than sun at times on Wednesday with highs back in the mid 80s. I don’t suppose it would be out of the question to get a shower somewhere, but we are leaving a formal mention of rain chances out of the forecast. For the rest of the week, the skies will be less cloudy and temperatures will start climbing to the upper 80s and lower 90s by Thursday and Friday. For the weekend, low to mid 90s will be in the forecast with mostly sunny skies as the heat continues to build. The hottest weather will come early next week with mid to upper 90s in the forecast, again with dry weather and mostly sunny skies each afternoon. Some of the normally hotter spots down to the south might even make a run at 100 degrees! This could be near record breaking heat, and there are no major signs in the long-range forecast of breaking out of the hot weather pattern, at least through Memorial Day weekend - but we will be watching!