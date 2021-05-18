Muscogee County School Board discusses COVID-19 vaccination efforts

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Muscogee County’s school board meeting has provided new developments on COVID-19 vaccination efforts within the school district.
Due to the approval for children 12 years old and older to get vaccinations, superintendent Dr. David Lewis says the district is working with the Department of Public Health for another vaccine clinic.
The Pfizer vaccine will be available to all MCSD parents, students and staff.
“That just came to fruition this afternoon so again we want to encourage all of those parents and students who are interested 12 and up to sign up when that opportunity becomes available,” said Dr. Lewis. “That will help us provide more convenience for our parents, but obviously encourage more in-person instruction for those who want to avail themselves of that opportunity.”
The first dose will be June 2 and the second dose on June 24 from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Rainey McCuller’s School for the Arts.
The superintendent says the health department will have additional details for signing up.
