Opelika police searching for theft suspect

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - The Opelika Police Department is requesting the public’s help in locating a theft suspect.
On May 3, the Opelika Police Department began investigating a theft of property in the third degree, which occurred at the 2100 block of Tiger Town Parkway.
The male suspect with a mohawk hairstyle, can be seen on camera wearing a disposable mask, black jacket, red pants and black shoes with white soles.
The suspect took several pairs of headphones from Best Buy before exiting the store at approximately 3:54 p.m.
If you have any information on this incident or the identity of the suspect, contact the Opelika Police Department Detective Division at 334-705-5220.
