Opelika police searching for theft suspect seen on camera (Source: Opelika Police Dept.)
By Dajhea Jones | May 18, 2021 at 11:02 AM EDT - Updated May 18 at 11:02 AM

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - The Opelika Police Department is requesting the public’s help in locating a theft suspect.

On May 3, the Opelika Police Department began investigating a theft of property in the third degree, which occurred at the 2100 block of Tiger Town Parkway.

The male suspect with a mohawk hairstyle, can be seen on camera wearing a disposable mask, black jacket, red pants and black shoes with white soles.

The suspect took several pairs of headphones from Best Buy before exiting the store at approximately 3:54 p.m.

If you have any information on this incident or the identity of the suspect, contact the Opelika Police Department Detective Division at 334-705-5220.

