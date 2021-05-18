Seasonable Through Mid-Week, but a Heat Wave Looms

By Friday, the weather pattern will begin to shift as a strong ridge of high pressure builds over the eastern half of the U.S., promoting a trend toward well above average temperatures. We should see our first 90 degree day of 2021 by the weekend and will likely have mid if not upper 90s to contend with next week. The humidity doesn’t look unbearable at this time, but even a hot and dry pattern is still a little too reminiscent of summertime! With this dry stretch of weather in the cards for us well into next week, you’ll want to water your yards and plants accordingly! So, enjoy the more seasonable weather while it lasts. Summer is just around the corner!