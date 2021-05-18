Police investigating two separate shootings over the weekend in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus police are investigating two separate shootings that happened over the weekend - one in East Columbus, and another on Manchester Expressway and Armour Road. According to police, on Sunday around 12:30 a.m., the shooting off Armour Road left four people injured. Just a few hours later, around 3 a.m., shots rang out in East Columbus, at the intersection of Luna Drive and Amber Drive. There is no word on possible suspects at this time.
Assistant Chief of Police, Joyce Dent-Fitzpatrick, tells News Leader 9 that the Columbus Police Department is working on getting in the communities hit by crime, and strengthening the relationship with law enforcement. According to Dent-Fitzpatrick, many people committing these crimes know each other, and that there is a trend in Columbus when it comes to crime.
“What we’re seeing is that, we have people who have conflicts, and they don’t know how to resolve them without using violence. We have to have a talking piece and a meeting piece, and they’re not getting those little nuggets to help them control, temper, and anger,” said Fitzpatrick. “We’re addressing it the same way we’ve always done. We are asking and soliciting help from the community. Our motto from Chief Blackmon is all hands on deck.”
A couple residents in the East Columbus area tell News Leader 9 shooting incidents are starting to become the norm in the area.
“It’s bad. Every week we have shooting and killing and drive-bys,” said Willie Elison, an East Columbus resident. “All you can do is pray, and try to talk to your children.”
Marvin Hopkins, a Forrest Road resident said, “It’s getting ridiculous. What are the mayor and the cops and people going to do. You can’t come out your house anymore. You hardly ever see them over here. They hardly ever come through in my neighborhood. You never see them.”
According to Charlie Wise, he’s lived on Luna Drive for over 30 years. He tells News Leader 9 he’s concerned for the safety of himself and others in the area.
“You used to see police patrolling this area. You’d see them on the corners, the speed traps so to speak. But you very rarely see them coming through here unless something happens. It seems to be getting closer and closer, and more frequently,” said Wise.
Police haven’t released any details on any of the incidents over the weekend, but urge anyone with any information to contact the Columbus Police Department by phone or text. You can even remain anonymous by texting VACS (Valley Area Crime Stoppers) to 274637(CRIMES).
