100 volunteers chosen to lay flags at Ft. Mitchell National Cemetery

FT. MITCHELL, Ala. (WTVM) - Volunteers will lay flags on graves ahead of a ceremony at Ft. Mitchell National Cemetery.
According to officials, 100 volunteers have already been chosen. The event will not be open to the public.
Organizers do, however, say that they are thankful for the overwhelming support.
“Because of COVID and COVID restrictions, we are restricted to only having 100 volunteers to help us place those flags, because of that restriction, there is only one organization that is dedicated to accqire those volunteers and they got the volunteers and we really do not need other folks to help place those flags,” said Todd Newkirk, Assistant Director of Ft. Mitchell National Cemetery.
Flags will be placed on 10,000 graves May 29.
Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.