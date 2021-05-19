Auburn one win away from state baseball title

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WTVM) - Will Turner’s bases clearing triple in the second inning gave the Auburn Tigers an early three run lead and they never looked back from there to post a 9-2 victory over the Hoover Buccaneers in the opening game of their best-of-three AHSAA Class 7A state championship series on Wednesday at Paterson Field in Montgomery.
The Bucs scored twice in the third, but the Tigers responded with four-runs in the bottom of the inning to blow the game open.
Connor Cosby and Judson Waters each had two RBI, while Brady Fuller gave up two runs on three hits with six strikeouts in five innings of work to pick up the win.
“Once we got the early lead, I think our kids kind of relaxed a bit and it put more pressure on them (Hoover) at times,” Tigers head coach Matt Cimo said. “We did some little things right and we took advantage of some big hits in big scoring situations which got us going. We’ve got some mature kids on the team and our senior leadership helps in the big chances.”
“You know, it’s great. I mean, we’re relieved we won,” said Cosby. “There’s a lot of energy on this team. We just need to get the job done and act like we haven’t won yet and just keep that same energy we have today.”
Game two of the series is scheduled to start at 10 am CT at Riverwalk Stadium, with a game three to follow if necessary.
The Tigers are seeking their second state baseball title in four seasons.
