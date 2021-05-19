Columbus kicks off National Bike Week with $2.2 Million trail investment

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Dragonfly Trails and the Fountain City have kicked off National Bike Week.
They are celebrating a $2.2 million investment in a new multi-use trail connecting the riverwalk and the Martin Luther King Jr. Trail.
According to Rebecca Zajac, Executive Director of DragonFly Network, an additional investment is coming from Georgia Power.
“Georgia Power gave us a hundred thousand dollars to start this public art initiative I think for a private company to invest this much into their community really is a testament to what Georgia Power means to our community,” said Zajac.
The Columbus Police Department will have bicycle units patrolling the trails and engaging with the community.
Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.