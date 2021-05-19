Columbus mayor to suspend mask mandate Thursday

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The mask mandate in Columbus will be suspended effective Thursday, May 20.
Muscogee County is seeing a decline in COVID-19 cases. Over the last two weeks, the amount of COVID cases for the county dropped below 100 cases per 100,000 people.
The mask ordinance, established by Georgia Governor Brian Kemp, offered cities like Columbus some protection to implement the mask mandate – as long as the case count remains over the 100 per 100,000 population ratio.
Since the county cases have dropped below the threshold, Columbus Mayor Skip Henderson is suspending the enforcement of the ordinance, which requires that face coverings be worn in public places and businesses in Columbus with certain exceptions.
Mayor Henderson also encourages business owners to continue following all employee and customer health and safety guidelines like wearing face coverings and continuing to social distance to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Despite this suspension of enforcement of face covering rules in public places and businesses, all persons entering buildings owned by the Consolidated Government of Columbus or designated courtrooms are still required to wear face coverings.
With the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s recent recommendation that fully vaccinated people no longer have to wear face masks, Mayor Henderson says he is confident this move will allow people to get back to a somewhat normal life.
All citizens of Columbus who have not been vaccinated are strongly encouraged to continue to wear a mask when they cannot socially distance.
