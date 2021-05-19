Columbus police respond to over 60 calls for gunshots within three days

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Four people were shot near a nightclub in Columbus over the weekend.
It warranted a tremendous police and emergency response to the scene on Manchester Expressway. And that was one of many 911 calls involving shots fired in the city that kept Columbus police busy over the weekend.
In the timeframe from Friday May 14 at 4 p.m. through Monday May 17 at 4 a.m., Columbus police responded to 68 calls for gunshots in the city. Very few of the calls happened in daylight.
On Monday, WTVM News Leader 9 aired a report where a number of people expressed concern about gun violence in the city. The story was also looking back at the weekend shooting where four people were hit near a nightclub on Manchester Expressway.
An open records request from this past weekend shows the calls received. The trends from Friday, Saturday and Sunday show that once the first call is made for gunfire to emergency operators - the floodgates open.
Friday night into Saturday morning was the quieter night of the weekend between 8:43 p.m. and 3:28 a.m., Columbus police received 16 calls for gunshots heard or fired. Averaging a call every 25 minutes after the first call was received.
The overnight hours Saturday into Sunday, the number jumped to 21 calls. 9:23 p.m. to 5:47 a.m. Averaging a call every 22 minutes after the first call of the night was received.
The overnight hours Sunday into Monday, the number rose again to 26 calls. 9:23 p.m. to 4:41 a.m. Averaging a call every 11 minutes after the first call was received.
It is worth noting that some of those calls are certainly for the same gunshots, maybe just heard in different areas, but regardless it forces police to investigate the claims made over the phone.
