Comfortable for Now, but Summer Heat Looms

A dome of high pressure will set-up over the Southeast, preventing anything in the way of rain from coming our way, plus getting temperatures to near record-breaking levels. Expect highs back in the low 90s over the weekend, then the possibility of mid to upper 90s next week. Some of our warmer spots to the south (like Albany) could easily hit 100 under such a dry heat. Fortunately, the humidity doesn’t look too unbearable, but it will be hot regardless – with or without the humidity involved! As of right now, rain chances don’t look promising again until maybe Memorial Day weekend, but still too far out to say that with any certainty. It also doesn’t look out of the question that the heat wave could stretch all the way toward Memorial Day weekend, so we’ll keep you posted on that, too.