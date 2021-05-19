Comfortable for Now, but Summer Heat Looms

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Wednesday brings more of the same weather we’ve seen thus far this week: a mix of clouds and sun, near seasonable temperatures in the low to mid 80s, and breezy conditions with east-southeast wind gusts up to 25 mph possible. Rain chances will still be next to none today with only a stray shower possible and most of us staying dry. So, enjoy this decent weather while it lasts, because by the end of the work week, an extended stretch of hot and dry weather begins.
A dome of high pressure will set-up over the Southeast, preventing anything in the way of rain from coming our way, plus getting temperatures to near record-breaking levels. Expect highs back in the low 90s over the weekend, then the possibility of mid to upper 90s next week. Some of our warmer spots to the south (like Albany) could easily hit 100 under such a dry heat. Fortunately, the humidity doesn’t look too unbearable, but it will be hot regardless – with or without the humidity involved! As of right now, rain chances don’t look promising again until maybe Memorial Day weekend, but still too far out to say that with any certainty. It also doesn’t look out of the question that the heat wave could stretch all the way toward Memorial Day weekend, so we’ll keep you posted on that, too.
