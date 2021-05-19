Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp announces seeking re-election for 2022

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Georgia Governor Brian Kemp has announced he is seeking reelection for 2022.
The announcement was made to WSB-TV in Atlanta. The republican governor acknowledges the hardships his term has had, including pandemic struggles and controversy over the 20-20 elections.
His G.O.P. opponent is Vernon Jones, who is seeking Former President Donald Trump’s endorsement.
Some republicans have criticized Kemp over the handling of Trump’s claims of election fraud.
