Getting Ready for the Heat Wave

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The heat is getting ready to impact the Valley in a big way with highs climbing into the mid and upper 80s on Thursday, upper 80s and lower 90s on Friday, and low to mid 90s over the weekend. Skies will be mostly sunny with no chances of any rain to mention in the forecast. Going into early next week, the core of the hottest weather will settle in with mid to upper 90s for Monday through Wednesday, and hot temperatures continuing into Thursday and Friday. It will be weather that will be well above average, even for the middle of summer. The good news about the ongoing forecast will be that the humidity values won’t be that bad in the great scheme of things. The rain coverage through next week also looks to be near zero, so don’t expect any relief from the heat. There may be some indications of a weather pattern change by Memorial Day weekend, but it is too early to get into specifics on that as of right now!