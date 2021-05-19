Highest number of opioid-related overdoses reported in Chattahoochee Valley last week

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - According to the Georgia Department of Health, counties in the Chattahoochee Valley saw 22 people hospitalized from an overdose last week.
Cheryl Kolb with the Columbus Health Department tells News Leader 9 that is the highest weekly count since the start of last year. According to Kolb, 15 of the hospitalizations were seen in Muscogee County. The remaining hospitalizations came from nine neighboring areas with zip codes 31820, 31903, 31904, 31906, 31907. Rural counties include Crisp, Harris, Randolph and Schley.
It’s unclear exactly what the cause of the overdoses were, but Kolb says she has a feeling it has to do with the uptick in fentanyl-laced drugs in the area.
“We just have to be very careful and diligent. So be on the lookout for fentanyl drug related pills with fentanyl in them,” said Kolb.” I know we’ve done a report on them and again we have to be very careful.”
According to the health department, tainted drugs are on the street that are laced with fentanyl. She advises anyone who is considered high risk to suffer from an overdose to consider visiting the health department and pick up a Narcan. For more information click here, or contact Cheryl Kolb at 706-326-1601.
