Juvenile shot in Opelika Tuesday night

OPELIKA, Ala. (WSFA) - The Opelika Police Department is investigating a shooting that injured a juvenile Tuesday evening.
Details are limited, but police found the victim around 5:30 p.m. in the 200 Block of Vero Court.
The victim was transported to a Columbus hospital for treatment, though the severity of the injuries was not released.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Opelika Police Department’s Detective Division at (334) 705-5220 or the Secret Witness Hotline at (334) 745-8665 with any information.
