Opelika police searching for breaking and entering suspect

Opelika police searching for breaking and entering suspect
The suspect can be seen on camera wearing a camouflage hoodie, black pants and white slides. (Source: Opelika Police Department)
By Dajhea Jones | May 19, 2021 at 11:57 AM EDT - Updated May 19 at 11:57 AM

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - The Opelika Police Department is requesting the public’s help in locating a breaking and entering suspect.

On May 5, the Opelika Police Department began investigating an unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle which occurred at the 300 block of South 6th Street.

The male suspect can be seen on camera wearing a camouflage hoodie, black pants and white slides.

The suspect entered into several vehicles at Davis Tire & Auto at approximately 11:00 p.m. on May 10.

If you have any information on this incident or the identity of the suspect, contact the Opelika Police Department Detective Division at 334-705-5220.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.