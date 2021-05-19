Opelika police searching for breaking and entering suspect

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - The Opelika Police Department is requesting the public’s help in locating a breaking and entering suspect.
On May 5, the Opelika Police Department began investigating an unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle which occurred at the 300 block of South 6th Street.
The male suspect can be seen on camera wearing a camouflage hoodie, black pants and white slides.
The suspect entered into several vehicles at Davis Tire & Auto at approximately 11:00 p.m. on May 10.
If you have any information on this incident or the identity of the suspect, contact the Opelika Police Department Detective Division at 334-705-5220.
