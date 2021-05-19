Pedestrian dies after struck by vehicle on Milgen Rd. in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A pedestrian is dead after being struck by a vehicle in Columbus.
According to Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan, the victim has been identified as 37-year-old Jennfier Sitz. Bryan says the victim was apparently struck by a vehicle near the 6000 block of Milgen Road. Sitz was pronouned dead at approximately 1:35 a.m. in the Piedmont Columbus Regional Emergency Room.
The accident happened in the early hours of Wednesday morning.
The victim’s body is being sent for an autopsy.
The Columbus Police Department’s Motor Squad is investigating the scene.
