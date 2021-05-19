Phenix City man killed in single-vehicle crash on Lee County Road 240

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - A single-vehicle crash has claimed the life of a Phenix City man.
On May 14, Ja’Quan Barnes, 19, was driving his 2008 Honda Accord when he left the roadway and struck a tree. The crash happened on Lee County Road 240, three miles west of Smiths Station, at approximately 9:25 p.m.
Barnes was transported to a hospital, where he died from his injuries.
Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Highway Patrol Division are investigating the crash.
