Phenix City police arrest Columbus murder suspect on separate charges

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - A Columbus murder suspect that was out on bond has been arrested for aggravated assault and possession of a firearm.
Arrest warrants were obtained for Antoine Davis on May 7. Davis was apprehended on May 18 in Phenix City.
Davis was out on bond for an April 2020 murder in Columbus. Davis is one out of two suspects accused of murdering Richard Watson on Cusseta Road in April 2020. Watson was shot in his car and the incident caused him to crash in a telephone pole.
The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office says this incident is nonrelated.
Davis is being held at the Muscogee County Jail without bond.
Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.