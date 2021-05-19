Phenix City police arrest Columbus murder suspect on separate charges

Phenix City police arrest Columbus murder suspect on separate charges
Antoine Davis is being held at the Muscogee County Jail. (Source: Columbus Police Department)
By Leonard Hall | May 19, 2021 at 10:19 AM EDT - Updated May 19 at 10:57 AM

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - A Columbus murder suspect that was out on bond has been arrested for aggravated assault and possession of a firearm.

Arrest warrants were obtained for Antoine Davis on May 7. Davis was apprehended on May 18 in Phenix City.

Davis was out on bond for an April 2020 murder in Columbus. Davis is one out of two suspects accused of murdering Richard Watson on Cusseta Road in April 2020. Watson was shot in his car and the incident caused him to crash in a telephone pole.

The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office says this incident is nonrelated.

Davis is being held at the Muscogee County Jail without bond.

Antoine Davis is being held at the Muscogee County Jail.
Antoine Davis is being held at the Muscogee County Jail. (Source: Columbus Police Department)

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.