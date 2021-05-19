TSA honors WHINSEC instructors at Columbus Regional Airport

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A special honor landed at Columbus Regional Airport Tuesday, May 18.
TSA recognized some instructors from Western Hemisphere Institute for Security Cooperation (WHINSEC). The center is known for a variety of training including leadership, the role of the military and team development.
When more than 100 cadets were heading back to Columbia, South Carolina after training, some WHINSEC instructors stepped in to help TSA officers get them through security.
“Over the years our relationship with them has grown to basically where they wouldn’t do much, now It’s almost like the WHINSEC days you drop the students off they’re almost part of the team with the services that they offer,” said David Noland, Transportation Security Supervisor.
WHINSEC is located at Fort Benning.
Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.