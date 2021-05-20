American Red Cross volunteers to hold blood drive at National Infantry Museum

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Red Cross volunteers will celebrate its 140th anniversary with a blood drive tomorrow.
Volunteers, donors and partners with the Red Cross unite to help everyone in need, whether they’re coping with disasters, medical emergencies or the sacrifices of military life. The Red Cross shelters, feeds and provides emotional support to victims.
There is an urgent need for blood donations before the summer.
The event will take place Friday, May 21 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the National Infantry Museum.
Below is a list of ways that you can help the Red Cross:
• DONATE: Donate to support our lifesaving mission at redcross.org.
• VOLUNTEER: Visit redcross.org/VolunteerToday to review our most-needed positions, including virtual opportunities.
• GIVE BLOOD: If you’re healthy and feeling well, please make an appointment at RedCrossBlood.org to give blood or platelets. Your donation can make a lifesaving difference for a patient in need.
