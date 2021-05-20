Columbus City Council to vote on $1.77m contract, could speed up yard waste pick up

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus City Council is set to vote on a $1.77 million contract that could help improve collection speeds for yard waste pickup.
This news comes after many residents reported their yard waste along with trash and recycling had been sitting out in front of their homes for weeks.
According to Mayor Skip Henderson, that’s due to the labor shortage with inmates, who are regularly assigned this job for the city.
“We can’t have garbage sitting in the street past it’s pickup day. So we focused all our manpower on making sure the trash and recycling is picked up and that is why it has delayed our pickup with bulk waste and yard waste,” said Mayor Henderson.
The funds would allow the private contractor Amwaste, a West Point-based waste and recycling collection company, to help with the collection of yard waste.
Mayor Henderson says if the contract is approved, it will not increase garbage fees.
