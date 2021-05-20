East Alabama pediatrician’s office to begin vaccinating children

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - A popular pediatrician’s office in East Alabama is set to begin vaccinating kids as young as 12 for COVID-19.
Beginning Friday, the Pediatric Clinic will be offering vaccine appointments in Auburn.
According to Dr. Richard Glaze, they’ll have hundreds of available slots 4 days a week. You can schedule a time online for your child to get the shot.
Dr. Glaze says their partnership with the East Alabama medical center is helping to make this happen .
“We were thankful for that opportunity and wanted to be able to serve the children and families in our community and started working on revamping a space over there. We’d like for people to know the vaccine is safe. There’s no financial hurdles for the patient. It’s free to the patient regardless of insurance,” said Glaze.
The clinic is located on East Glenn Avenue.
Dr. Glaze says they’re focusing on 12-15 year olds but will vaccinate people outside of that age group, too.
We’ll have a link to the appointments at WTVM.com.
Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.