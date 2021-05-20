Heat Wave on the Horizon

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - There have been no big changes to our ongoing forecast - we will continue to watch high pressure build in from the east and the temperatures to increase. Look for upper 80s and lower 90s on Friday, with low to mid 90s expected over the weekend. The hottest weather will still come Monday through Thursday of next week with the hottest days on Tuesday and Wednesday when mid and upper 90s will be quite common, and there will even be a chance that some of the hotter spots may flirt with 100 degrees those days. Record-breaking heat is possible, so we’ll keep our eye on it. Most spots will see a mostly sunny sky through the middle of next week. Late next week and into Memorial Day weekend, the ridge of high pressure will break down a bit, but temperatures still will remain in the low to mid 90s with only small chances of rain coming back into the forecast.