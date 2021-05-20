Here Comes the Summer Heat!

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - And so begins the steady climb toward 90s by the weekend! Today we flip the switch toward a much hotter weather pattern more reminiscent of summer with mid to upper 80s through tomorrow and then a stretch of 90s well into next week. Though we’ll still see some passing clouds at times over the next several days, dry sunshine will dominate as a ridge of high pressure keeps a strong hold over the Southeast, promoting well-above average temperatures each day. Expect low 90s over the weekend with mid to upper 90s not out of the realm of possibility next week. Fortunately, humidity doesn’t look to be too unbearably high, so we’ll have more of a dry heat to contend with. Rain chances still look nonexistent over the next week, but a pattern change may arrive by Memorial Day that will bring a chance of summer-like, pop-up showers and storms back for the holiday weekend. Still too far to iron out the fine details, but we’ll keep you posted. Stay cool, y’all!