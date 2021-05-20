Legacy: Local law enforcement officers honored in Washington, D.C.

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WTVM) - Law enforcement in our area celebrated the life and legacy of local officers on Wednesday.
Phenix City Assistant Police Chief Gail Green died nearly a year ago after contracting COVID-19. Her husband, Eddie Gilliam, says she entered the hospital and never left.
She died on June 24 and her name is now immortalized in the National Police Memorial in Washington, D.C.
“She’d see stuff in people things that they didn’t see in themselves and she’d bring it out of them. And that’s the legacy I see in her,” said Gilliam. Green served more than 30 years in law enforcement.
The life and service of Harris County Deputy Sheriff Stephen Bradley Crazywolf Dutton was also recognized in our nation’s capital. During National Police Week, his name was also added to the National Law Enforcement Memorial Wall.
Dutton died last summer following a month-long hospital stay, battling COVID-19.
Judge Gil McBride talked with our Washington, D.C. Bureau about what made him special as he served in the courtroom. “Steve had the real gift of being able to go over to someone, talk to them calmly, and diffuse some pretty tough situations. And I think a lot people who came to our courthouse came to view Steve as a friend,” said McBride.
His son says because of his proud American Indian heritage, Dutton legally changed his name to Stephen Crazywolf Dutton as a way to honor their family history.
