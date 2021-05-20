Local nonprofit holds Stop The Violence unity ceremony

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Local nonprofit organization, LOVE OUT LOUD, held a “stop the violence” unity ceremony on Buena Vista Road.
City leaders, like Mayor Skip Henderson and councilwoman Toyia Tucker, spoke to people in the community on what they should do to stop the problem.
LOVE OUT LOUD’s founder, Chandell Shorter, explains the importance of this event.
“So today we’re coming out we want to stand in unity, and we want to share to the community that there are people that love you get people that are praying for you,” said Chandell.
Graduating seniors attending the event were given cash gifts and other surprises.
