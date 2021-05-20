Opelika police searching for property theft suspect

Opelika police searching for property theft suspect
Opelika police searching for property theft suspect (Source: Opelika Police Department)
By Dajhea Jones | May 20, 2021 at 1:04 PM EDT - Updated May 20 at 1:04 PM

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - The Opelika Police Department is requesting the public’s help in locating a property theft suspect.

On May 14, the Opelika Police Department began investigating a theft of property which occurred at Integrity Auto Service, located at the1000 block of Geneva Street.

The suspects stole catalytic converters off three vehicles between 1:30 a.m. and 2:30 a.m. on May 13. The first male suspect can be seen on camera wearing a black pullover, jeans and brown boots. The second suspect, a female, can be seen wearing a black hoodie and jeans.

If you have any information on this incident or the identity of these suspects, please contact the Opelika Police Department Detective Division at 334-705-5220.

Opelika police searching for property theft suspect
Opelika police searching for property theft suspect (Source: Opelika Police Department)

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.