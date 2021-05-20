Randolph Co. grand jury does not indict officers in teen’s fatal shooting

CUTHBERT, Ga. (WALB) - A Randolph County grand jury decided not to indict two officers involved in the deadly shooting of Koby Edwards, 18, which happened after a foot chase during an entering auto investigation in March 2020.
District Attorney Ronald McNease, Jr. said he presented the case to the grand jury on Tuesday, May 11.
He presented an indictment for “misdemeanor reckless conduct” for Cuthbert Police Chief Kevin Flowers and Officer David Hunnicutt.
The grand jury returned a “no bill,” meaning based on the evidence presented, they chose not to indict the officers.
The presentment last week came after a civil grand jury considered the case in December.
That grand jury asked the D.A. to present an indictment to a criminal grand jury, so they could decide whether there should be criminal charges.
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) said Edwards ran from Chief Flowers during an entering auto investigation on March 20, 2020.
The GBI incident report said the chase ended with an “exchange of gunfire” between Edwards, Chief Flowers, and Officer Hunnicutt.
In January, the city council voted to bring both the chief and the officer back to work, from administrative leave.
WALB obtained the below document from the Randolph County Superior Court. The document contains the indictment the grand jury was presented with. The grand jury decided not to indict the officers on the charge of reckless conduct. The document has been redacted to remove jurors’ names.
