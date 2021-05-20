Update: Man, wife in plane that made crash landing in Terrell Co.

DAWSON, Ga. (WALB) - A small private plane made a crash landing on a highway Thursday morning in Terrell County.
It happened near US Highway 82 and Graves Highway, near Dawson.
Terrell County Sheriff John Bowens said a man and wife were on the plane and were conscious. Bowens said they were taken to Phoebe but didn’t have a current update on their conditions.
The extent of injuries of the pilot or anyone else aboard is not known right now.
Bowens said because the plane landed on a road, one of its lanes will be closed for a while.
The call came in between 9:45-10 a.m.
First responders are on the scene. The sheriff said his office is working to get in touch with the Federal Aviation Administration.
Internet data shows the plane, a Mooney M20K, is owned by BFC Enterprises, of Carson City, Nevada, and is built to seat four people. It departed from Orlando-Apopka Airport about 8:30 Thursday morning, but its destination was not shown by Flight-Aware.com.
WALB has a reporter at the scene working to learn more. This is a developing story and we will update when more information becomes available.
Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.