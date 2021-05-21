Alzheimer’s Association holds Dancing Stars of Columbus virtual event

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Alzheimer’s Association held its Dancing Stars of Columbus virtual event Thursday night.
Every year, local business leaders and philanthropists get together to raise money with a dance competition.
People were able to view the performances from their home as well as hear stories from families impacted by the disease.
The Alzheimer’s Association made sure to make their mission known.
“In the last 13 years, we can honestly say now that we are closer to a cure for this disease and what we do here tonight raising this money is a large part of that.”, said a Dancing Stars of Columbus spokesperson.
In Georgia, there are more than 150-thousand people living with Alzheimer’s disease.
