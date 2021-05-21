Auburn police make arrest on felony warrant charge of arson 1st degree

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Auburn police have arrested 37 year old Jeremy Keith Matthews on a felony warrant, charging him with arson 1st degree.
Auburn Police Division officers received a report of a subject attempting to set a residence on fire in the 1600 block of Lee Road 12 on May 16. Matthews was developed as a suspect, and during the investigation, he was identified as the offender. There were no injuries during the crime.
Police say Matthews was arrested on Thursday. He was transported to the Lee County Jail and held on a $25,000 bond.
