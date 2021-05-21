Gold panning event to raise money for military veterans

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Around 1850, prospectors left Georgia for California to pan for gold. More than 150 years later, Columbus residents will get a chance to once again pan for gold right here in their own backyard.
The Family Center is hosting the event this Saturday to raise money for programs that connect veterans with others, developing activities that will help get them out of their homes. In the end, the hope is to lower the suicide rate “among our heroes”, according to a news release. The main theme is, according to the release, “Your war is over. Welcome home, let’s get your life back.”
Your tickets will give you everything you need, including a bag of dirt guaranteed to have gold, according to the Gameday for Heroes website. The event is Saturday May 22, 2021 from 10am-2pm. In addition to the “paydirt”, participants will receive everything they need to pan for gold, that’s been provided by sponsors and supporters of veterans. They say to plan on an hour to “learn and pan”. Tickets are $25, but there is no charge for active military and veterans.
Click here to sign-up for Gold Panning Day 2021!
