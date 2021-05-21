Gold panning event to raise money for military veterans

Your tickets will give you everything you need, including a bag of dirt guaranteed to have gold, according to the Gameday for Heroes website. The event is Saturday May 22, 2021 from 10am-2pm. In addition to the “paydirt”, participants will receive everything they need to pan for gold, that’s been provided by sponsors and supporters of veterans. They say to plan on an hour to “learn and pan”. Tickets are $25, but there is no charge for active military and veterans.