King Claw opens in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) -A new seafood restaurant held their grand opening in Columbus. King Claw Juicy Seafood and Bar is located on Bradley Park Drive near Target.
According to the Regional Manager the plans to open have been in the works for a little over a year. The restaurant specializes in crab boils.
“Today is our grand opening. We will be welcoming the public as been advertised. So hopefully the city of Columbus will show us lots of love. One thing we pride ourselves on is having great customer service but I consider us to be a family friendly restaurant with an emphasis on fun. We do like to have fun. You know our staff is friendly, they’re interactive, they like to take pictures, they wanna write on the tables with you. We play upbeat music and popular music. So we want our desk to come enjoy themselves and also have fun,” said Bethany Bryant, regional manager.
This is the third location to open in Georgia.
