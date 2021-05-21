King Claw opens in Columbus

“Today is our grand opening. We will be welcoming the public as been advertised. So hopefully the city of Columbus will show us lots of love. One thing we pride ourselves on is having great customer service but I consider us to be a family friendly restaurant with an emphasis on fun. We do like to have fun. You know our staff is friendly, they’re interactive, they like to take pictures, they wanna write on the tables with you. We play upbeat music and popular music. So we want our desk to come enjoy themselves and also have fun,” said Bethany Bryant, regional manager.