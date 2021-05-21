Mask mandate suspended in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - There are changes with mask rules in the Chattahoochee Valley.
With more people getting vaccinated for the coronavirus and the mask mandate ending yesterday in the Fountain City, many may be feeling like there’s a light at the end of the pandemic tunnel. However, you may still see plenty of people around here wearing masks.
“I feel like it still should be required because it a lot of people going on not getting the vaccine yet,” said Columbus resident Sterling Stewart.
Some people against lifting the ordinance.
“I feel like it’s fair,” said Columbus resident Lacadia Cross.
Some people are in favor of the suspension of the public place mask mandate in Columbus that ended Thursday at noon.
“Myself, personally, would err on the side of caution, I would like to see the people wear their mask just a little while longer,” said Gary Reynolds, Columbus resident.
Most people finding common ground on still keeping a mask close by, even though its no longer a requirement to wear one in Columbus public spaces.
“We are seeing cases go down every week,” said Pamela Kirkland of the Columbus Health Department.
Kirkland says their data indicates dropping the mask mandate is a safe move with a consistent decline in COVID cases over a given two-week period.
“Either no cases or very few cases,” Kirkland continued.
A separate ordinance that requires all people to mask up when in government buildings still stands, and likely will for some time.
But with the city council expected to rescind the mask mandate indefinitely on Tuesday, residents say the choice will be your own to help stop the spread of the coronavirus.
“I think it is a personal decision,” said resident Gloria Shepard.
As for local store owners, they have always had the chance to choose whether or not to enforce a mask mandate of their own. Even with the mandate being suspended, that option still stands.
