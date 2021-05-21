National Infantry Museum wins two categories in USA Today Readers’ Choice Awards

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The National Infantry Museum has won two more Readers’ Choice awards.
USA Today has announced the winners of this year’s best Museum Awards and the NIM was selected as both the Best Free Museum and the Best History Museum in America.
The museum won the Best Free Museum award in 2016 and 2020. Last year, it finished in 3rd place in the Best History Museum category.
The contest began in mid-April, with national travel experts nominating 20 museums in each category.
Museum leadership was especially surprised to see the results since the NIM has been closed since March 2020.
“What that means,” said National Infantry Museum Foundation President BG Pete Jones, “is that the museum has made such an impression on the millions of people who have visited it that it stays top of mind even when a visit is impossible.”
Since opening in 2009, the museum, often called “the Smithsonian of the Army,” has won a prestigious global award from the Themed Entertainment Industry, been included in a CNN Travel article about the 12 best military museums in the world and is consistently ranked as one of the state’s top attractions on TripAdvisor.
Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.