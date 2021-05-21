Summer Heat Soon to Come

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - More abundant sunshine around for Friday making for a beautiful end to the week. Fortunately, the heat wave hasn’t kicked in just yet, but we’re well on our way to a seemingly never-ending stretch of the 90s next week! For today, highs will top out in the mid to upper 80s with breezy conditions still offering a little natural AC to help beat the spring warmth. More summer-like temperatures will kick-in over the weekend though as a ridge of high pressure strengthens across the Eastern U.S., pushing highs into the upper 80s and low 90s for the weekend. Saturday and Sunday will feature mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies, so hopefully any clouds around can provide some shade from the summer heat—however brief that shade may be!
Next week, the heat will crank up even more, so mid to upper 90s will continue to be a possibility with plenty of hot, dry sunshine around. Rain chances still don’t look overly promising, and we’re still not sold on any showers or thunderstorms back in the forecast by Memorial Day weekend. In fact, the heat wave could still linger through then too! We’ll keep you posted.
