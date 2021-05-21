Surprise birthday party held for local military veteran

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A local veteran received a big surprise at his gym recently. Max Fitness Elite in Columbus held a surprise birthday party for Retired Sergeant Major Eric Lynch, who turned 90 years old Thursday, May 20.
Lynch spent 30 years in the Army and he keeps himself in great shape by working out for several hours - every weekday.
His enthusiasm for life and gift of gab makes him a favorite among Max Fitness members.
He’s known for motivating people less than half his age to join group fitness classes and get moving. “Well first of all God wake us up in the morning he say move and I move exercise, eat right, and keep praying,” said Sergeant Major Eric Lynch.
Sergeant Major Lynch, also a prostate cancer survivor, was also a guest on our “Run The Race” podcast this week. Go to WTVM.com/podcast to hear his inspiring words on being fit at 90, having a contagious faith in God, and being a minority in the military.
