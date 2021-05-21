Waitr expands, launches delivery service in Tuskegee

TUSKEGEE, Ala. (WTVM) - Waitr has launched its food delivery service in Tuskegee.
Thursday, Waitr held an opening special at Blue Seas restaurant. According to the Tuskegee Area Chamber of Commerce, seven restaurants have already signed up to be a part of the delivery service.
The chamber also says that delivery is free for the first 30 days via the Waitr app.
The app has grown to become very popular in recent years. Since its 2015 launch, Waitr has expanded to several cities across the United States.
