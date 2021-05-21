Weekend Forecast Looking Hot & Dry

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The weekend is almost here and the forecast is still on track to be mostly sunny, hot, and dry. Temperatures will be near the 90 degree mark on Saturday, and I think we will see mid and upper 90s on Sunday. Moving into next week, the ridge of high pressure will begin to creep closer to the Valley with the heat continuing to build. Highs will be in the mid 90s for a lot of the area, with upper 90s in the normally hotter spots. Look for a few fair-weather clouds each day, but no rain chances in our forecast for next week. Taking a peek at Memorial Day weekend, the weather still appears to be hotter than average, but we can at least mention a chance at a ‘pop up’ shower or storm, although the coverage will only be 10-20% at any given time in the afternoon or evening. Most spots will end up staying dry and hot for the holiday weekend. In the tropics, we’re watching some disturbed weather well out in the Atlantic and a disturbance in the Gulf - neither will have an impact on the Chattahoochee Valley.