Columbus Museum opens new exhibit.

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - There’s a new place you can visit this summer. The Columbus Museum has opened it’s latest exhibit, Axis Among Us.
The exhibit tells the story of a group of Italian and German soldiers who were held prisoners at Fort Benning and near Opelika in the 1940s. Pieces in the museum include letters from soldiers, clothing, and carved out images made by the prisoners.
“It was kind of a very unique experiment and I think some people would wonder why so many German and Italian prisoners of war were brought all the way from Europe to here,” said Jeff Read, Chief Curator National Infantry Museum.
“This was a really interesting project for me to research because I think these stories have largely been forgotten over time,” added Rebecca Bush, Curator of History at The Columbus Museum.
You have until November 28 to visit and it’s free of charge. Some of the artifacts at the exhibit were from a collaboration with the National Infantry Museum.
