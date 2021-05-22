Discount retailer Crazy Cazboy’s opens in Opelika

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - A new store in east Alabama is looking to make your shopping experience crazy. You can now shop at Crazy Cazboy’s.
The discount super store opened in Opelika Friday morning and the line was wrapped around the building. Owner John Cassimus told News Leader 9 that they will carry items such as electronics, food, health and beauty supplies, plus pet and baby supplies.
Cassimus says customers must have a membership, though, to take part in the discount craziness.
“We’re a membership-based shopping experience. So you have to have our app to enter the store. It’s free. The Crazy Cazboys app is free. If you want to shop and pay, just like a Sam’s Club or Costco, there is a membership. It’s 15 bucks a year or five dollars if you want a daily pass for just a day.”, said Cassimus.
According to Cassimus, the price for products are different each day. On Sundays, everything is four dollars. On Mondays, the price is two dollars. Tuesdays, the pricing drops to one dollar. Wednesdays, everything is a quarter. They’re closed on Thursdays to restock. On Fridays, the merchandise is eight bucks. On Saturdays, the pricing is seven dollars.
Crazy Cazboy’s is located in the Pepperell Corners shopping center in Opelika.
