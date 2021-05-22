Fort Benning holds first in-person graduation since pandemic began

“Just watching all of them come down and come across front and just looking for his face to see ok, is he down is he down...and then all of a sudden, you see him and it was just...he lit up and you could just tell it meant so much to him that we were there. I was just ecstatic. I mean, even if you can’t get to touch them, which was extremely hard, I was sitting there thinking, How can I get to him?,” said Julie Tallen, mother of on airborne graduate.