Georgetown Elementary holds end of year parade

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - On May 21, staff, students and parents at Georgetown Elementary held an end of the school year parade.
Yesterday was the last day of school for all Muscogee county students.
With the past year being tough for everyone during the pandemic, both virtual and in-person students participated in the event.
The students who did in-person learning did a walk up award presentation while virtual students drove through for theirs.
The assistant principal explained the hardships the school felt this year while trying to avoid COVID-19.
“This has been a trying year for teachers and students alike so we wanted to make sure that they had something special to end the year with. This was such a hard year the pandemic was not easy on us and i think they all did a wonderful job,” said Terri Massa, assistant principal.
The drive-in parade for virtual student started around 9 a.m. and and in person students walked up at 10 a.m. this morning.
