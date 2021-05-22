Heat Wave Begins Sunday

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - We might have avoided the 90 degree mark for a couple days now, but Sunday we should reach it without any exceptions. The ridge of high pressure is building and everything is aligning for some really toasty temperatures heading into the next week. With only a few clouds from time to time we will remain mainly sunny through most of the next work week with highs in the low and mid 90s on Sunday. Middle and upper 90s Monday through Friday, and I might add that it is plausible that some of our southern areas reach 100 degrees more than once, record challenging heat for sure. The reason these temperatures are soaring to these levels is because of the early season drier air that is in place, less moisture and less humidity allows temperatures to really sky rocket, an uncommon “dry heat” if you will. The all important Memorial Day weekend still look hot, with our pattern starting to break down we can’t rule out some showers (10-20% chance), but as of right now it still looks like most of us will stay dry. Great news! Enjoy your Saturday night!