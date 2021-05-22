A Hot Weekend Across the Valley!

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The heat is on as we head into the weekend with highs in the upper-80s for Saturday and lots of sunshine in store. Sunday’s forecast features highs in the low-to-mid 90s and mostly sunny skies across the Chattahoochee Valley. We will see temperatures continuing to rise as we head into the work week as the ridge of high pressure nearby holds its ground. High pressure dominates the forecast which will keep sunshine in the forecast and rain chances out of the forecast through the end of next week. Daily high temperatures are in the mid-90s for the majority of the work week while we could get as high as the upper-90s by Wednesday/Thursday. It looks like the ridge of high pressure will break down and move out by the very end of the week to cool us off for the weekend while maybe bringing a shower or two back into the forecast.