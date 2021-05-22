Lanett woman dies in Macon County car crash

MACON COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) is investigating a three-vehicle crash in Macon County that has claimed the life of a Lanett woman.
According to ALEA, Joni Hubbard, 28, was fatally injured when Jamie Kelley, 28, of Banks, who was driving a 2018 Toyota Corolla, struck a 2015 Chevrolet Cruze that was disabled in the roadway, the result of a previous crash.
After striking the Chevy Cruze, the Toyota Corolla driven by Kelley struck Hubbard, who had exited her 2008 Jeep Liberty, which was also involved in the previous crash. After striking Hubbard, the Toyota Corolla driven by Kelley then struck the Jeep Liberty. Hubbard succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.
ALEA says that the crash occurred at approximately 1:29 a.m. Saturday on Interstate 85 at mile marker 45, approximately four miles south of Auburn, in Macon County.
